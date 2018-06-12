The video will start in 8 Cancel

Budget fashion giant Primark is just days away from opening a massive new store in Westfield London.

The 70,000 sq ft store will be split over two levels, bringing womenswear, menswear, home, beauty and children's clothing.

The hi-tec store will open in the shopping centre's £600 million extension, which opened earlier this year.

The extension is home to a new flagship John Lewis store, boutique bowling venue and Adidas' first "stadium concept store".

Westfield in Shepherd's Bush became the largest shopping centre in Europe when the extension which opened in March 2018.

As well as preparing for the huge new store opening on Friday (June 15), Primark are installing LED shop-front windows and an "interactive video wall" and even the store's own Wifi.

A Primark spokesperson said: “Primark’s new store at Westfield London will open on Friday 15th June at 10am.

"The store will showcase two floors of fashion over 70,000 sq ft of retail space and will feature the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions including footwear, accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

“This store will build on Primark’s latest contemporary shop fit, including access to free Wifi, two LED shop-front video windows, an interactive video wall at the entrance, and five customer “recharge” seating areas for enjoyable and convenient shopping.”