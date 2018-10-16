The video will start in 8 Cancel

The young man who died in the Hayes shooting has been named.

Police have formally identified the victim as 22-year-old Hashim Ali Ahmed who lived in Hayes.

He was found with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a crashed black Mercedes after Met Police were called at 2.43pm on Thursday (October 11).

Officers went to Uxbridge Road, at the junction with West Drayton Road , where they found the Mercedes had crashed into parked cars.

Mr Ahmed was being driven to hospital when the collision happened.

Ambulance paramedics were joined by an air ambulance crew but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination was held at Uxbridge Public Mortuary on Monday (October 15) and gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

What happened?

Detectives know Mr Ahmed was shot at 2.37pm on Thursday while sitting in the passenger seat of the car which was parked on Central Avenue, close to the junction with Addison Way.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm. It is a quiet area and it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage as this may have captured the suspects fleeing the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to a west London police station. He has since been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.

The investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the incident room on 020 8358 0300 or via 101 quoting reference 4434/11 October.

To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .