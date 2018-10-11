A passenger has died after being discovered with a gunshot wound following a crash on a major road in Hillingdon.
An air ambulance was seen arriving close to the scene of the collision on West Drayton Road where a Mercedes had smashed into vehicles and pedestrians.
The passenger was treated in the street but died from his injuries.
Police have taped off a Lidl supermarket on Uxbridge Road around 3km away and there are unconfirmed reports that this was where the man was shot.
An eye-witness said: "My aunt just saw the air ambulance landing in front of her car and we saw paramedics working on someone on the ground."
A police spokesman said: "A silver Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of pedestrians and vehicles. None of the pedestrians are believed to have serious injuries.
"A male passenger in the Mercedes was found to be suffering from a suspected gunshot injury. The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and is assisting police."
A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that the passenger has died from his injuries.
He said: "We treated four people at the scene. Three people we treated at the scene for minor injuries were taken to hospital. The other person, a man, sadly died despite the best efforts by our medics."
Police update
Police have released an update tonight on their murder investigation.
Their latest statement in full reads:
A murder investigation has been launched in Hillingdon after a man was found in a car with fatal injuries.
Officers were called at 2.43pm on Thursday, October 11 to Uxbridge Road at the junction with West Drayton Road.
A silver Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of parked vehicles.
A male passenger, in his 20s, was found in the Mercedes suffering from a suspected gunshot injury.
London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
No one else was found to be injured at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody at a west London police station.
No further arrests have been made at this stage.
There are a number of crime scenes in place.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed and are investigating. Enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police by dialling 101 quoting CAD 4434/11 October. To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go online to crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Reaction from the scene
A resident who lives close to the Lidl has told us:
Of course it worries me, naturally. I live with my mum and dad right by the car park over there so it is a bit scary. It’s the first time something like this has happened, you hear about shootings but not around here. It’s very sad that this man has passed away.”
Lidl remains closed
This photo shows the scene at Lidl where the supermarket remains closed and cordoned off.
Sniffer dog at Lidl
A sniffer dog is at the Lidl supermarket which has been cordoned off by police.
There are also three police cars, police officers and a plain clothes detective at the scene.
Where was the man shot?
While it still is not confirmed where exactly the man was shot, we understand through reports from the scene that it was in Uxbridge Road.
Cars swarmed the Lidl car park after the man was found in the crashed Mercedes in West Drayton Road around 3km away.
More reaction from the scene
Local residents have been left stunned by this afternoon’s shooting and crash.
Emma Burton, 22, told our reporter:
It’s definitely frightening. I have got a young daughter so it’s scary that it happened right round the corner.
There’s never really anything happening round here usually.
I saw the driver get arrested, he looked like he was in his 20s and he was shaken up. I’ve been told it started at Lidl and that it’s closed and the police are there. It’s crazy that it happened so close to home especially when there’s guns involved.”
Below is the latest picture from the scene.
And where is Lidl?
We now know that police swarmed the Lidl car park in Uxbridge Road after the man was discovered with gunshot wounds.
Reports suggest the shooting occurred there, before the injured man was rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital in a silver Mercedes.
However, the car crashed into some pedestrians resulting in minor injuries, in West Drayton Road, between the junctions with Cherry Grove and Morello Road, near Merrimans Corner and Hayes End Recreation Ground.
The distance between Lidl and the crash site is just under 3km, or around 1.8 miles.
Where exactly is the scene of the crash?
The car has crashed on West Drayton Road between the junctions with Morello Avenue and Cherry Grove close to Merrimans Corner. It was originally reported that the crash was on nearby Uxbridge Road but this is where the Lidl is located that has also been cordoned off by police amid reports that is where the victim was shot.
Victim was 'already dead'
A resident who witnessed the aftermath of the crash has told us:
The guy who was shot was taken out of the car and given CPR but he was apparently already dead.
Apparently an ambulance taking someone else to hospital was the one that stopped to help.
Whether these were decent people or criminals you just do not know.”
The latest from the scene
Our reporter Vicky Munro is now at the scene.
The victim’s body appears to still be in the road, covered by a sheet.
Two unmarked police vans have just arrived at the scene.
This picture shows the scene right now.
Murder investigators at the scene
A police spokeswoman has confirmed that there are murder investigators at the scene in Hayes after the fatal shooting this afternoon.
The officers are currently being consulted, but police have said they are unable to confirm reports of the shooting happening in Lidl.
'Shooting at Lidl car park'
We’re getting reports that Lidl car park in Uxbridge Road has been cordoned off by police as part of the investigation. There are also unconfirmed reports that the shooting took place in that area, while the Mercedes car crashed in West Drayton Road. We’re working on getting that corroborated by the authorities.
Confirmation that the victim was shot
We have asked police whether they believe the victim was shot at the scene of the crash or whether he had already been shot when the crash happened.
A police spokeswoman has said at this time it is too early to tell but has confirmed that as suspected he was shot.
More from police
Here’s more from the police on the latest confirmed information, that the passenger of the Mercedes has died and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
A succession of shootings
If the victim is confirmed to have suffered a gunshot wound, this will be just the latest in a number of shootings in west London over recent weeks.
- On October 9 gunshots were fired at a shop on Southall Broadway
- On August 21 two men were shot outside Rayners Lane Tube station. An armed police oficer is pictured below at the scene
- On August 20 two men and a woman were shot outside Kingsbury Tube station
Police make arrest
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed to us that the driver of the silver Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The passenger has died
Sadly, London Ambulance Service has just confirmed to us that one of the people involved has died. Four people were treated at the scene, three for minor injuries though the fourth has died. Police have confirmed to us that it is the passenger who had suffered a suspected gunshot wound who has passed away.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 2.43pm today to West Drayton Road, Uxbridge to reports of an incident. “We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and three ambulance crews to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated four people at the scene. Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital. The other person, a man, sadly died despite best efforts by our medics.”
There may be delays
Transport for London’s TfL Traffic News Twitter account has warned there may be delays due to road closures in the area, though at the moment traffic seems to be flowing OK on the surrounding roads.
Witness account from the scene
James Carson was visiting his mum nearby when he heard the air ambulance hovering over her house.
The 26-year-old said he saw “between 10 and 15 police cars” on the scene.
“One woman was visibly distressed and crying, neighbours came out to put a blanket over her,” he told GetWestLondon.
He added that some residents saw a silver car going around the corner and by they time they saw it again it had crashed.
How this will affect traffic
As this traffic map indicates, drivers can expect severe delays in the Hayes and Hillingdon area surrounding the crash and should plan alternative routes.
Bus routes diverted
The emergency services have closed Uxbridge Road in both directions and bus routes have been diverted.
Another picture from the scene
The crash occurred at a busy junction and police say it involved a number of vehicles and pedestrians.
A first picture from the scene
This picture shows multiple police cars at the site of the crash.
A Mercedes with a passenger suffering from a "suspected gunshot injury" has crashed
Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking story.
The Met Police have confirmed that a silver Mercedes, with a passenger suffering from a “suspected gunshot injury”, has crashed into vehicles and pedestrians.
A police spokesman said:
“Officers were called at 2.43pm to Uxbridge Road, Hillingdon at the junction with West Drayton Road.
A silver Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of pedestrians and vehicles. None of the pedestrians are believed to have serious injuries.
A male passenger in the Mercedes was found to be suffering from a suspected gunshot injury. The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and is assisting police.
London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service have attended the scene.
Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal [with the incident].”
He added that there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.