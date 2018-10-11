A passenger has died after being discovered with a gunshot wound following a crash on a major road in Hillingdon.

An air ambulance was seen arriving close to the scene of the collision on West Drayton Road where a Mercedes had smashed into vehicles and pedestrians.

The passenger was treated in the street but died from his injuries.

Police have taped off a Lidl supermarket on Uxbridge Road around 3km away and there are unconfirmed reports that this was where the man was shot.

An eye-witness said: "My aunt just saw the air ambulance landing in front of her car and we saw paramedics working on someone on the ground."

(Image: Jake Webb)

A police spokesman said: "A silver Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of pedestrians and vehicles. None of the pedestrians are believed to have serious injuries.

"A male passenger in the Mercedes was found to be suffering from a suspected gunshot injury. The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and is assisting police."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that the passenger has died from his injuries.

He said: "We treated four people at the scene. Three people we treated at the scene for minor injuries were taken to hospital. The other person, a man, sadly died despite the best efforts by our medics."

