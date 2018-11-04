Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're lucky enough to call Ealing home, you'll naturally have plenty of reasons to love it.

But however seemingly perfect a place is there's always a few little irritants that get on everyone's nerves.

And Ealing is no diffferent.

Read on for a list of 25 things that will only annoy you if you're from Ealing - and let us know if you have anything to add.

1: It’s just so big. It takes far too long to get to Southall from Ealing Broadway

2: The complete lack of underground stations in Southall, Hanwell and West Ealing. But mainly Southall.

3: Uxbridge Road. Bus lanes, taxis, impatient drivers and more buses.

4: Does anyone else still expect to still see HMV instead of McDonald’s on the corner of Spring Bridge Road?

5: The awkward moment you stop at that red light and pretend not to even see that you’re next to Cherry Pye while you’re sat next to you mum or dad.

6: People telling you Ealing “isn’t really London”. It’s not like we’re Harrow or Uxbridge, right?

7: Faraway people always assuming your closest station is Ealing Broadway.

8: East Londoners only knowing Ealing exists because of the Central line.

9: Driving past the Hoover building but never knowing what it actually is – but, hey, we could help you with that one.

10: People who really live in South Acton but claim to be from Chiswick.

11: People who live in Ealing Common but pretend to be from Acton. We all know at least one.

12: Picking Southall as your driving test centre and having to somehow squeeze through from the car park straight away (shout out to the learner drivers, you’ll get there in the end).

13: That cool, castle-looking building is really just a boring town hall.

14: Always bumping into someone you know at the Duke of Kent.

15: If you went to Twyford, the same applies at The Red Lion & Pineapple.

16: Weirdly missing that spooky, abandoned, Addams Family type house right at the end of Madeley Road and next to Hanger Lane. I can’t have been the only one who dared to reach the front door during childhood, right guys?

17: Also weirdly missing that huge derelict building off the A40 opposite Park Royal Station (yes, I did also reach the entrance there at night once as a kid and yes it was terrifying).

18: Trying to drive through all the parked cars and the one lorry (there’s always one) on Bideford Avenue and Wadsworth Road in Perivale when all you want is lemon and mint from Lamar or any of the other 1,231 shisha cafés there.

19: That smell of fish when you walk past Blue Ocean on Pitshanger Lane (as good as the fish is there).

20: The sudden loss of reception on the train at Ealing Common.

21: Realising that if you clearly remember Ealing Cinema you are probably old.

22: Hanger Lane roundabout – because it’s officially really, really bad.

23: The fact the Piccadilly line shows way too much favouritism to the Heathrow branch so you’re stuck at Acton Town.

24: Remembering the old Acton High School building had a flag pole on top but never seemed to have a flag on it.

25: The sad fact Starvin Marvins off the A40 in Perivale is now closed. Even if you hadn’t been there for years, it was nice to see the funky little diner when you drove by.