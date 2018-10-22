Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you know what it is or not, it's difficult not to turn your head when passing the remarkable art deco Hoover Building alongside the A40.

The former factory turned supermarket, in Western Avenue, Ealing isn't your ordinary shop - it looks like a 1920s theatre or cinema and has been the subject of wonderment among visitors and people who are new to the area.

The Hoover Building became a local landmark when it was built in the 1930s as a factory for an American vacuum cleaner company, however 50 years later its interior was transformed to house one of the UK's supermarket giants, Tesco.

(Image: IDM Properties)

Despite the modern refurbishment, the popular art deco exterior remained - to everyone's relief.

And it looks like it's here to stay, as new developers prepare to convert the Grade II listed building into apartments and have released the stunning first pictures of the plush homes.

(Image: IDM Properties)

So, the way iconic building has been used has changed over the years and is set to transform further, but what did it use to be?

Back in 1932 the huge factory opened its doors as the base of the British division of The American Hoover Company.

While its impressive exterior looks of its time, it was in fact inspired by Egyptian art and design following the opening of Tutankhamun's tomb 10 years before.

Despite extending the building a few years after opening to include a canteen for its workers, the company relocated to a site in Scotland in the early 1980s, causing the building to fall into disrepair.

Tesco bought the building in 1989 when a deal was struck with English Heritage, resulting in the preservation and restoration of the main building which we see today.

(Image: IDM Properties)

The iconic building passed hands to IDM Properties in 2015 who released the first images of the plush homes last year.

The 66 apartments ranged from £295,000 for a studio to £649,995 for a three bedroom property.

(Image: Tim Cole Photography/IDM Properties)

While the wooden hallways and white walls now line the building's insides, little details still echo it's 1930s past, from the engraved chests of draws to the door frames.

The apartments have sold out but hey, you can still admire it from afar.