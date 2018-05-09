Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing's notorious and often terrifying Hanger Lane gyratory system has made it onto a list of the 10 "worst" roundabouts in the UK.

National recovery firm 24/7 Home Rescue, which does its best to rescue stranded motorists from such horrendous traffic hot-spots when they break down, has drawn up the list.

The gyratory is truly intimidating for many motorists with its complex system of exits, lanes and slip roads.

It is supposed to ease the traffic flow where the A40 meets the North Circular but has eight lanes at some points and carries up to 10,000 cars an hour at busy times.

The firm's listing states: "One of London’s most infamous road layouts, Hanger Lane is a mainstay on morning and evening traffic reports as it is a near-constant cause of delays and frustration for commuters and locals alike.

"It is meant to guide traffic where the A40 crosses paths with the North Circular near Ealing. But with anything up to eight lanes of traffic to negotiate, it is considered terrifying by many and often referred to by its nickname ‘Malfunction Junction’."

According to the Sabre website, which analyses road systems: "There are few other roundabout systems in the UK that have a similar number of lanes combined with such high traffic volumes, and none that combine both those factors with the decidedly assertive driving style of the typical west London motorist. "

But it wasn't always so. Bizarrely 'Hanger' comes from the Anglo-Saxon word hangra , meaning a wooded slope and there is actually still a nature reserve in the middle of the roundabout.

Ealing Council leader Julian Bell who is a keen cyclist and promoter of pedal power in the borough says the best way to negotiate the roundabout is by bike through the underground tunnels which pass underneath it.

He said "it's hard to argue against the fact" that it is one of the worst in the UK, but says the council is supporting schemes to try to improve air quality and congestion around it.

It is backing London mayor Sadiq Khan's bid to extend an ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ) out to the M25 that would mean vehicles that don't meet certain eco-friendly standards have to pay charges..

But Mr Bell says ultimately the solution is to try to get more people using bikes to make short journeys - another measure the council encourages.

The council fought against plans to further complicate the roundabout by bringing the HS2 link right through it in 2013 and now the railway will have to pass underneath it in a tunnel.

Incredibly there have also been plans to build homes right in the middle of the roundabout, and in 2017 the London Assembly turned down a scheme to build 650 student flats on the site.

Mr Bell said while putting a tower in the middle of the roundabout might sound strange, such a strategy could fit in with the London Assembly's London Plan which advocates building homes near transport hubs.

Hanger Lane tube station lies right next to the gyratory - and, in the long term, homes in the middle of the roundabout could actually help to cut congestion.

It's not the first time Hanger Lane has made a naughty list. In 2007 the BBC named it London's "scariest junction".