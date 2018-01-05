Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disgraced Catholic priest, a stepfather who murdered a child over a lost shoe and a carer who brutally attacked a pensioner outside her home were among the criminals jailed last year.

After committing a range of horrific crimes, countless west London criminals faced justice.

Sentences ranging from two years to life imprisonment were handed out, with some jail time being extended due to the shocking nature of the crime.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look back on 2017 at some of the most heinous criminals who were locked up in west London last year.

Locked up in January

Shaip Nimani

The owner of a car wash was jailed for manslaughter after an employee died after being electrocuted while living in appalling conditions.

Sandu Laurentiu was fatally electrocuted in August 2015 while showering at the accommodation set up by the owner at Bubbles Carwash in Bethnal Green.

Mr Laurentiu lived in cramped, rat-infested conditions in railway arches with five other men who all worked at the car wash next door.

The owner, Shaip Nimani, 52, of Cricklewood, was convicted at the Old Bailey on January 12 of manslaughter and was jailed for four years.

Locked up in February

Neil Cuthbertson

A sex offender who assaulted an 11-year-old girl while she watched an entertainment show in Hamleys was jailed in February.

Neil Cuthbertson, 51, struck at the Regent Street store on November 8 2015 while the victim watched a magic show with her family.

At court he pleaded guilty to serious sexual assault on a female under the age of 13 and was jailed for five and-a-half years.

The incident happened when the victim and her family stopped to watch a magic show and Cuthbertson fled the store afterwards.

Petar Petrov

A 31-year-old man was jailed for 21 years after he left his pregnant fiancé in a vegetative state with “virtually no chance of recovery”.

Petar Petrov had been in a relationship with the 30-year-old victim for just more than a year after they met while working in a Knightsbridge Hotel.

In August 2016, neighbours reported hearing shouting at Enfield flat and one recalled hearing a man shouting followed by a bang.

A member of the public found Petrov lying unresponsive on the floor and surrounded by blood and glass, suffering from knife wounds to his body.

Another member of the public entered Petrov's flat and found his pregnant fiancé lying on the floor with injuries to her head and neck.

Locked up in March

Nicholas Fay

A private maths tutor from Wembley was jailed after admitting a string of sexual offences committed against 10-year-old boys he was teaching in his home.

Nicholas Fay, of Basing Hill, was jailed for two years at Harrow Crown Court on March 10 after pleading guilty to the offences four days earlier.

Police said the 72-year-old had breached trust the parents of the children had given him “in the most abhorrent way” and feared they may have been other victims.

Fay admitted four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, with each of the four victims aged 10 at the time.

Locked up in April

Vadims Ruskuls

The man responsible for the “shocking and horrendous” murder of Pardeep Kaur from Hayes was jailed for life in April.

Mrs Kaur, of Carnarvan Drive, was walking to her job at a Heathrow hotel when she was sexually assaulted and murdered in October 2016.

Her killer, Vadims Ruskuls, dumped the 30-year-old's body under a sleeping bag covered with branches under the Harlington High Street flyover.

Ruskuls, 25, a Latvian national of no fixed address, was convicted on April 11 at the Old Bailey and was sentenced on April 12.

Philip Goodwin

A paedophile from Hillingdon who filmed up the skirt of a child was jailed for four years in April.

Philip Goodwin, of Swakeleys Drive, was spotted filming up a 14-year-old schoolgirl's skirt as she walked up a set of stairs at Moorgate London Underground station in October 2016.

Goodwin was arrested and later admitted possessing multiple indecent images of children and images and videos of him filming up women and schoolgirls skirts.

He was sentenced on April 21 at Blackfriars Crown Court having pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Stephen Thomas

A school worker who the Metropolitan Police said betrayed his position of trust to sexually abuse girls was jailed for 17 years.

In January 2015, Stephen Thomas, of Kenton, began a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Hounslow, police said.

An investigation was launched after the girl's father contacted police after seeing Thomas' messages to his daughter on Facebook and later said he caught Thomas sexually assaulting his daughter.

During the investigation, it was reported that Thomas had been involved in a sexual relationship with a second victim back in the 2000s, a 15-year-old girl, when she was a pupil at the Hounslow school he was working at.

According to police, he was no longer working at the school in 2015 when he started abusing the 13-year-old victim.

Following a two-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Thomas was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of rape of a female under the age of 16 and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Locked up in May

Romelisa Radu, Petre Niculescu and George Maracineanu

A trio was jailed after trafficking women and young girls into prostitution in the UK, one of whom was forced to have sex with up to 15 men a night.

Romelia Radu, 32, Petre Niculescu, 39, and George Maracineanu, 47, deceived women into moving to the UK with the promise of work, before forcing them into prostitution in the Paddington area with threats and blackmail.

One victim, who was just 14 at the time and came from a poor family, was forced to have sex with up to 15 men a night by Niculescu and Radu with threats of violence to her and her family in Romania.

All three were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on May 12 after pleading guilty to trafficking and prostitution offences at an earlier hearing on March 16.

Thomas Biggs

A "predatory offender" who attacked and sexually assaulted women walking alone was jailed for 15 years.

Thomas Biggs, 22, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on May 26.

Biggs' victims were groped and thrown on the ground where they were sexually assaulted in a "degrading and terrifying" way and on one occasion a victim's handbag was stolen after an attack.

Biggs' first attack happened on April 17 2016 when he assaulted a jogger as she was running along a towpath on the Slough arm of the Grand Union Canal.

Locked up in June

David Simmons

A former west London rugby coach who covertly filmed and sexually abused boys in his care was jailed after admitting 17 sexual offences.

David Simmons, who started his own west London coaching business in 2001 for boys aged eight to 16, was found with 43,701 indecent photographs of children in his home.

After searching his home, police found several spy cameras in clocks and found a shower gel bottle which had been cut in half and contained a covert recording device.

Videos were found of Simmons getting boys to undress so he could perform inappropriate body fat percentage tests as well as images of children using the toilet and showering.

Simmons, of Greystones Road, Sheffield, was jailed for three years and eight months on June 29.

Locked up in July

Marvyn Iheanacho

A stepfather who battered a five-year-old boy to death over a lost trainer in a public park was jailed for life in July.

Alex Malcolm was brutally attacked by his mother's boyfriend, Marvyn Iheanacho, of Hounslow, known to the boy as "Daddy Mills".

Witnesses described hearing Alex's fearful voice saying "sorry" followed by loud banging and the 39-year-old screaming about the loss of a shoe in Mountsfield Park on November 20 2016.

Alex died in hospital two days later after suffering fatal head and stomach injuries. His shoe was later found in the play area by police.

Iheanacho was told on July 25 that he would serve a minimum of 18 years in prison and his sentence was later extended by three years.

Teens jailed for Hussein Ahmed murder

Two teenagers who murdered an innocent university student with a "Rambo-style knife" in a gang revenge attack were jailed for life.

The boys were both aged just 14 when they took a minicab to look for youths in South Harrow to seek retribution against rival gang members for an attack on one of their own.

Hussein Ahmed, 19, described as a "peaceful" university student, suffered massive blood loss and died in hospital three days after he was stabbed.

The teen murderers, now both aged 15, were handed life sentences at the Old Bailey on July 24.

Noel Hutton, Robert Hutton and Alvin Muschette

Three men - two of whom are brothers - are behind bars after taking it in turns to rape a girl for three years until she fell pregnant.

The sick predators subjected her to systematic abuse, between 1987 and 1990, when she was aged between 12 and 15 years old.

Noel Hutton, 65, of Newham Close, Northolt, took advantage of his position to sexually abuse the girl, along with his brother, Robert Hutton, 63, of Creighton Close, Hammersmith.

The brothers were joined by Alvin Muschette, 55, of Curzon Crescent, Brent.

All three men - who were convicted of rape - were jailed on July 21 at Harrow Crown Court.

Locked up in August

David Trainer

A paedophile who worked in film and television was jailed after he "manipulated children into gratifying his sexual desires".

David Trainer of, Chiswick High Road, Chiswick, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison at Inner London Crown Court on August 15 for abusing children as young as seven.

Trainer, 63, had pleaded guilty to 14 offences against four young victims aged between seven and 13, at an earlier hearing.

The assaults had been carried out on two boys and girls between May 1980 and August 1991.

Trainer, a special effects artist and photographer, worked on children's film The NeverEnding Story and Little Shop of Horrors.

Locked up in September

Jason Marshall

A former male escort was given a life sentence for the murder of 58-year-old computer repairman Peter Fasoli from Northolt.

Peter Fasoli, 58, met Jason Marshall on gay dating site Badoo and the pair arranged to meet at his bungalow for bondage sex.

Marshall, 28, turned up with a police utility belt, handcuffs and law enforcement gear and "arrested" Mr Fasoli for "being a spy" in the sex game before stripping him, tying him up and gagging him.

The former male escort then threatened the computer repairman, of Ruebens Road, with a large hunting knife and demanded his PIN numbers.

Marshall went to a cash machine and returned to the house, where Mr Fasoli was still naked and tied to his bed, before smothering him with cling film.

The east Londoner then set fire to the home in order to cover his tracks. He was convicted of murder and arson at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (August 9).

Philip Ogun

A man who tried to sexually assault a schoolgirl at knife-point during a string of violent robberies and assaults in west London is now behind bars.

Philip Ogun, 34, of Stevenage Road, Fulham, targeted eight women on three separate days, assaulting some and robbing and sexually assaulting others.

The crimes were carried out in a Hilton Hotel, a McDonald's restaurant and on the streets around Shepherd's Bush between December 2016 and January 2017.

In one attack, he planned to sexually assault a schoolgirl in a park while holding a knife to her throat - luckily, she escaped and ran to safety.

Ogun was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on September 27 after being found guilty of 20 charges at a trial earlier this year.

Locked up in October

Abraham Omotoso

A man who stabbed a father to death in a busy high street while his young daughter bought sweets was jailed for 18 years in October.

Abraham Omotoso, of Tudor Gardens, Harrow, was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on September 15.

The 27-year-old stabbed father-of-two, Mohamed Al-Zufairi, 34, from Harrow, in the heart in broad daylight in High Street Wealdstone, on February 27.

Mohammed's eight-year-old daughter had been inside the shop buying sweets and did not witness her father being stabbed in the chest.

Jamie Ulrich

A "truly vile" child rapist from Hillingdon was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for raping two victims under the age of 13.

Jamie Ulrich, 29, was arrested as part of an investigation into allegations he possessed indecent images of children.

His home was raided and images were uncovered of Ulrich raping a girl below the age of 13.

He was arrested again on June 12 and charged the following day, but a further investigation unveiled a second rape on a girl below the age of 13 and he was further charged.

Ulrich had recorded himself carrying out the "hideous" crimes on both victims.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape, one count of penetration and two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and nine counts of making or distributing an indecent photograph of a child at Isleworth Crown Court on September 15.

Locked up in November

Abosede Adeyinka

A carer who smashed the skull of a 90-year-old woman with a seven-inch hammer and stabbed her in the throat has been jailed for 21 years for attempted murder.

Abosede Adeyinka, 52, was handed the prison term at Blackfriars Crown Court following the attack on 90-year-old Pamela Batten at her home in Lilac Place, Yiewsley.

She was the former carer of Ms Batten's late husband Ernest.

Adeyinka, of Hayman Crescent, Hayes, was convicted by a jury at the court on November 1 following eight days of evidence at a trial.

Jon Page

A 46-year-old paedophile who had photos of himself engaged in sex acts with dogs and who shared indecent images of children is now behind bars.

Jon Page, of Bridge Close, Kensington, was jailed on November 27 after messages in which he responded enthusiastically to a fantasy about rape and necrophilia involving children were uncovered.

He used the screen name "wolfpupjohn" as he shared and discussed indecent images of children and was also found to posses 78 images which showed him engaged in sex acts with dogs.

He was also found guilty of possessing class A drugs.

He was sentenced to three and-a-half years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after admitting 22 offences relating to indecent images of children, drug possession and bestiality.

Aliona Pislaru, Janina Natu, Vlad Harzoparu and Ilie Melinte

A gang who ran a major prostitution and trafficking operation in Paddington have been jailed after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Modern Slavery and Kidnap Unit.

Aliona Pislaru, 39, Janina Nuta, 39, Vlad Harzoparu, 30, and Ilie Melinte, 34, were jailed at Isleworth Crown Court after being found guilty of a range of offences relating to their business.

The gang, all Romanian nationals, were making more than £15,000 a month through prostitution and according to the Met very little was given to the women working as prostitutes.

They were jailed for a total of 13 years on November 18.

Locked up in December

Kiya Grisoli

A “predator” from Ealing who offered to get a woman home before forcing her into parkland and raping her has been jailed for 10 years.

Kiya Grisoli, of Gurnell Grove, befriended a woman who he had spotted at Ealing Broadway Station at 5.20am on May 13.

The woman rebuffed his approaches, but he then followed her onto a bus, approached her when she left the bus and then offered to escort her home, police said.

Grisoli, 23, then forced her into parkland in Perivale where he carried out a “prolonged attack”, which included threats of violence to the woman.

The predator was found guilty of six counts of rape after a seven-day trial at Harrow Crown Court on October 24 and sentenced on December 1.

Andrew Soper

A Roman Catholic priest has been jailed for 18 years for molesting children at a church school in Ealing.

The former abbot and headmaster Andrew Soper, 74, was handed the sentence on December 21 at the Old Bailey after being found guilty following a 10-week trial earlier in the month.

He had been extradited to face 19 charges of indecent assault and buggery against 10 former pupils after fleeing the country with £182,000 from the Vatican bank.

Soper fled in a bid to avoid responsibility for the abuse at fee-paying St Benedict’s School, in Eaton Rise.

He told jurors he went on the run out of “stupidity and cowardice”, fearing that his life’s work would be wrecked and that his future and character would be “ruined”.

Ovidiu and Andrei Mamaliga

Two brothers who committed a “horrific sex attack” by tying a woman up with shoelaces and raping her in her home in North Acton were each jailed for 12 years.

Ovidiu, 30, and Andrei Mamaliga, 28, were sentenced on December 1 after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, attempted rape, actual bodily harm and theft.

Isleworth Crown Court heard that at around 7.30am on May 10 the brothers started a conversation with the victim, a woman in her 40s, outside her home in North Acton.

The Romanian nationals left the woman, but returned later that morning and chatted with her again, at which point one of the brothers followed her into her home and asked to use the toilet.

After she declined, the brothers attacked the woman, tying her up with shoelaces they had brought with them before undressing and raping her.

