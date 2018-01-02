The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorist accused of killing his girlfriend after allegedly driving at high speeds in Fulham has denied causing her death by dangerous driving.

Craig Kearney will now stand trial after denying the charge at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 2).

The 27-year-old from Southall was driving his silver Peugeot 206 with girlfriend Acacia Smith with him when he came off the road and crashed into a lamppost in 2016.

The nursery nurse, who was described as “beautiful” and “inspirational” following her death, had worked at several nurseries in Acton and had ambitions of opening a crèche of her own.

The 25-year-old, also from Southall, died when the car being driven by Mr Kearney struck a lamppost in Wandsworth Bridge Road on August 9 2016.

Henry Fitch, prosecuting, told an earlier hearing that Mr Kearney was allegedly driving at around “87-91mph” in a 30mph zone.

Mr Kearney, from McNair Road, entered his not guilty plea to a single charge of death by dangerous driving in front of friends and family. He was granted bail.

