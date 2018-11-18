Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It won't be long now before it's the Christmas holidays and already you might be starting to plan what you're going to do with your time off.

The kids will break up from school and will be at home for two weeks.

If you're a parent you've probably been trying to plan your childcare and get the most from the time you spend with them over Christmas.

And if you're not a parent you might not fancy going back to work for those annoying few days between Christmas and New Year.

Fortunately though, you can take off quite a lot of time at Christmas without using up too much of your annual leave - we explain how.

And we tell you when schools break up for the Christmas holidays and go back in the New Year, across each London borough.

This is how to get 11 days off over Christmas by only booking four days annual leave:

In 2018, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are on a Tuesday and Wednesday and New Year's Day is on a Tuesday.

That means, if you book off Monday December 24, Thursday December 27, Friday December 28 and Monday December 31, you will get 11 days off starting from Saturday December 22.

You can the return to work on Wednesday January 2 feeling completely refreshed.

This is of course, as long as you don't normally have to work at the weekends.

If you still have annual leave to use up (and your boss has warned you to use it or loose it) then you could take 16 days off by only booking seven days.

To do this you just need to book a further three more days off - that's seven in total - on Wednesday January 2, Thursday January 3 and Friday January 4.

You'll be back at work on Monday January 7 well and truly recovered from the Christmas hangover.

Still wondering what to get everyone for Christmas? This video might give you a few ideas for the kids:

This is when the school Christmas holidays are in London:

The dates below don't take into account any inset days immediately before or after so you'll need to check your school website for those.

These are the London boroughs whose school Christmas holidays run from Thursday December 20 to Wednesday December 2 - the last day of school is Wednesday, December 19 and it's back to school on Thursday, January 3:

This is the London borough whose school Christmas holidays run from Thursday December 20 to Friday, January 4 - the last day of school is Wednesday December 19 and it's back to school on Monday, January 7:

Havering

These are the London boroughs whose school Christmas holidays run from Friday December 21 to Wednesday January 2 - the last day of school is Thursday December 20 and it's back to school on Thursday January 3:

Barking & Dagenham

Sutton

These are the London boroughs whose school Christmas holidays run from Monday December 24 to Friday January 4 - the last day of school is Friday December 21 and it's back to school on Monday January 7: