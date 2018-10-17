Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Greenwich Observatory is home to Greenwich Meantime and is literally the place where time begins.

All the timezones in the world are measured from Greenwich Meantime .

The Royal Observatory also marks the Prime Meridian - the line that marks east from west.

Every place on earth is measured from its distance from the Meridian Line and you can stand either side of it at the Royal Observatory.

At the Greenwich Observatory you can see the Great Equatorial Telescope which, below the impressive onion dome, is one of the biggest telescopes in the world.

Image: © National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

You could also visit the Time and Longitude gallery.

In the evening, look out for the green laser which marks the Meridian Line from the top of the hill in Greenwich Park towards the London Skyline.

But not only is the Greenwich Observatory important to time on earth, it is important to space as well.

London's Planetarium - known as the Peter Harrison Planetarium - is based here.

Image: © National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

In the Planetarium you can take a tour of the universe and discover the wonders of the night sky with a commentary from astromoners.

There are a variety of shows at the Planetarium, including those especially for the kids.

You could visit the Astronomy Centre Galleries and learn how space and the planets were born and watch how the universe was formed, from the Big Bang to now. Maybe you'll guide a space mission or try your hand at being an astronomer.

There are even astronomy courses and talks as well as special events.

Where it is

Image: © National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is in Blackheath Avenue, Greenwich, SE10 8XJ



How to get there

By train: The nearest stations are Greenwich DLR and train station (20 minute walk), Cutty Sark DLR (15 minute walk), Maze Hill train station (15 minute walk) and Blackheath railway station (20 minute walk).

By bus: Buses 53, 54, 202 and 380 will take you to the Royal Observatory

Parking if you arrive by car: There is a car park at the National Maritime Museum in Park Row in Greenwich which can be used by visitors to the Royal Observatory. Charges begin at £3 for one hour to £15 for all day parking.

Parking is limited in Greenwich itself. There are off-street pay-and-display car parks in Greenwich Park and car parks in Park Row and Burney Street.

By boat: You could also a take a boat trip down to River Thames to Greenwich Pier.

When it is open

Image: © National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

Every day, including bank holidays from 10am to 5.30pm. The last admission is at 5pm. The Planetarium is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

How much are tickets:

Online: Adults £13.50, children £5.85

On the door: Adults £15, Children £6.50

These tickets include entrance to the Royal Observatory, Meridian Line and free museums.

Current planetarium shows: Adults £8, children £5.35

There are special exhibition tickets as well.

Day Explorer ticket: These will also get you into the Cutty Sark as well as Royal Observatory, Meridian Line and free museums (but not Planetarium shows) - adults are £19 online, £24.25 on the door and children are £9 online and £11.50 on the door.

Where to eat at the Royal Observatory

The Astronomy Café & Terrace is open from 10am to 5pm daily.

You can read more about restaurants in Greenwich here and pubs here.

Where can I find out more?

You can book tickets and find out about the special events coming up at www.rmg.co.uk/royal-observatory .

