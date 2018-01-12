The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular sandwich shop looks set to replace a bank after the landlord lodged plans to convert the old branch building into a restaurant or café.

Pret A Manger is due to open a store at The Pavilions shopping centre in Uxbridge High Street where NatWest was, according to documents on Hillingdon Council's website.

The high street bank previously expressed concerns over its future in the area after Hillingdon Council approved the planning application to convert it into a restaurant or café back in May.

The application to change the former bank branch to a restaurant or café was submitted to Hillingdon Council by LaSalle Investment Management on behalf of MPTL.

A statement from the applicants said: “The proposal will add to the vitality of the town centre, provide a much needed catering resource just a step from the station and encourage pedestrians trips between Windsor Street and High Street.”

Pret A Manger, which will be located next door to the Metro Bank, has recently announced it would be getting rid of plastic bottles in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

The company's CEO, Clive Schlee, took to Twitter stating plastic bottles were a "problem" and is now offering a 50p discount on coffee when customers take in a reusable cup.

