Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for deal on flat pack furniture or some candles and cushions to make your home comfy, you might be wondering if Ikea will have some Black Friday bargains in store.

Shops of all kinds across London will be dramatically dropping their prices in the one-day flash sale event which takes place this Friday (November 23).

The Black Friday shopping phenomenon, which originally started in America where it is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, gives us the chance to bag some bargains before Christmas, rather than having to wait until the Boxing Day sales.

It can be a bit of a bun fight and some people prefer to search for deals online rather than braving the high street and trading estates to save some money.

In London we are lucky to have three major Ikea stores - in Croydon in Valley Retail Park off Purley Way, in Wembley in Drury Way off the North Circular Road and in Tottenham in Glover Drive.

You don't find a store in every town so people flock from afar to walk round the aisles of their nearest branch.

Because, although you can buy online, a trip to Ikea with its good prices, Scandinavian minimalist style and Swedish meatballs on the cafe menu for lunch, is a pretty good day out for many.

However, Ikea has confirmed it will not have have any specific deals for Black Friday this year.

In fact, it never has taken part in the event.

Looking for Black Friday deals? This video might help:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In a statement, the company explained why it choses not to take part.

It said: "Low price is the cornerstone of the IKEA vision and we will always remain focused on providing a range of home furnishing products that are affordable to as many people as possible.

"Each year we look at how we can invest in reducing our prices even further, from design and production to more efficient packaging and transport.

"Our ambition is to offer everyday low prices all year round, which is why we don't take part in temporary discounting events."

One of Ikea's hottest deals of the moment is its offer on real Christmas trees, which you can effectively get for £5.

They are actually £25 but you will get a £20 voucher back when you buy one - meaning you only really end up paying £5 for the tree itself - and have a £20 voucher to spend on other Ikea goodies.

Asda has also confirmed it won't be taking part in Black Friday this year.