Money Saving Expert website founder Martin Lewis has now revealed all of his best money saving tips for 2018.

Whether it's grabbing a bargain at your favourite flat-pack furniture store, or getting your hands on some cheap cinema tickets, Martin has a tip for it.

And as first reported by the Liverpool Echo, these are his top tips so far this year.

1. How your family can sit together on a flight for free

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Many airlines will charge up to £20 for each seat reservation made on a flight, however you can avoid this type of charge.

The main way to avoid this cost is to make sure to check in online as soon as possible as this lowers the chances of being separated.

There are plenty of other tips available too on the website here.

2. IKEA's bargain corner

Before you visit IKEA, though, you might want to check out Martin's 17 tips for making the most of any visit.

Among them is to visit, IKEA's Bargain Corner.

There's one in each store and they are made up of products which may have a slight scratch on them, or were previously on the shop floor as a display model.

Or perhaps someone assembled it and then decided to return it - it all gets put in Bargain Corner.

What's even better is that all products come with the same guarantees as brand-new items.

3. Save more than £500 on car insurance

Research carried out by the Money Saving Expert and his team revealed buying car insurance three weeks ahead of the start day could save motorists hundreds of pounds when compared to buying it the day before renewal.

You can find details of the full investigation here.

4. How to get cheaper contact lenses

Anyone without perfect vision will know all about how expensive a pair of new glasses or set of contact lenses can be.

It does sometimes almost feel like you're being punished for not being gifted with the ability to see clearly.

Thankfully, MoneySavingExpert.com found it's possible to buy for less from at least four online shops simply by going to a comparison site first.

5. Get 2 for 1 at your favourite restaurant and cheap cinema tickets

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

This one is all about buying insurance through Compare the Market which will then mean you can make the most of its Meerkat Movies and rewards incentives.

If you buy a single-day travel insurance for as little as £1.80 it will mean you can access 2-for-1 on cinema tickets and meals from hundreds of chain resturants.

You can find out more here.

6. How to get £1.90 of medication for 30p

Martin Lewis spoke about this during one of his This Morning slots and has since been inundated with thousands of questions.

In fact a clip from the segment went viral on Facebook.

There are four main tips when it comes to saving money on medication. One of the most shocking ones is when he reveals targeted painkillers are often just what he describes as a "spin".

You can read his full list of tips and advice here.

7. The little-known way you can bank at the post office

The number of high street banking branches has declined quite dramatically in recent years which means many of us are finding it much more difficult to visit our bank.

There are more than 11,500 Post Office branches in the UK - most are kiosks within other retailers but it means most people are able to visit one more conveniently than their banking branch.

Thankfully, you can actually do most of your day-to-day banking at the post office including paying in cash, checking your balance and even depositing a cheque.

You can find out more here.

8. Don't miss out on a free £900 if you're married

Couples who are married or in civil partnerships could be entitled to a £900 tax break.

The "marriage tax allowance" is a way for couples to transfer a proportion of their personal allowance (the amount you can earn tax-free each tax year) between them.

But according to Money Saving Expert , around one million couples are missing out.

To be eligible, you must be married or in a civil partnership and one of you needs to be a non-taxpayer, which usually just means earning less than the £11,850 personal allowance (£11,500 for 2017/18, £11,000 for 2016/17, £10,600 for 2015/16).

The other needs to be a basic 20% rate taxpayer (higher or additional-rate taxpayers aren't eligible for this allowance).

To work out whether you or your spouse qualifies, visit the money saving website.

9. Get a Big Mac and fries for £1.99 - every time

Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis has revealed on his deals blog how you can get a Big Mac and regular fries for £1.99 every time.

Normally the meal would cost around £4, but, now, you can treat yourself for a smaller price.

To reap the rewards, you have to make a small initial purchase, the cheapest item MSE could find was a 59p mini McFlurry.

The promo called Food for Thoughts rewards you with cheap fast food as long as you fill out a quick survey about your experience after you’ve made a purchase.

Full details can be found here.

10. How to get cashback from Amazon

While cashback websites are by no means a new thing, the fact shoppers can potentially get money back from ordering from Amazon is surprisng.

The online retailer rarely appears on cashback websites, instead opting to run its own deals and incentives.

However, thanks to Kidstart, shoppers can get 2% cashback to pass onto their kids (or someone else's).

It gives you money back on purchases from Amazon and 1,500 other shops. However the money you get back must be used towards a child's savings.

To work out exactly how to claim the cashback, Martin Lewis has the instructions here.

11. This tool lets you claim if you're delayed while traveling in London

(Image: PA)

If you travel using the London Underground frequently or know someone who does this tip is definitely worth paying attention to.

If your journey on the underground is delayed by at least 15 minutes, you don't have to put up with it.

Whether you travelled using an Oyster card, contactless card or paper ticket, you can ask Transport for London (TfL) for a "service delay refund".

You can learn how to do this here.

12. Use less plastic and cash money at the same time

This tip was first revealed at the start of the year, but is still very much applicable now.

There are 13 tips in total with one of the biggest ways to save money while cutting plastic is to buy a refillable coffee cup. Some coffee shops take 50p off each coffee if you buy them in a refill cup.

The full list of tips is here.

13. How to beat the school holiday price rises

While this may be slightly too late for this year's summer holidays the rules apply to every school holiday including Christmas and Easter breaks.

The simple tricks are all about being organised and checking if your child's school term is actually when everyone else's is as this could save you a fortune.

You can find all the tricks here.

14. Still have old £1 coins? This is how you can still use them

Shops stopped accepting the round £1 coins on October 15, 2017 and could no longer give them out as change.

But 169 million of them still haven't been returned to the Royal Mint.

Specific arrangements vary from bank to bank, but major ones including Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, Halifax, HSBC, Nationwide, NatWest, Lloyds, the Post Office, RBS, Ulster Bank and Yorkshire Bank have confirmed to the money saving team that they will let their customers deposit the old coins into their bank accounts.