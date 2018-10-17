Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smyths Toys has finally revealed the opening date for its highly anticipated store in Greenford's Westway Cross Retail Park.

The retail park will be welcoming the toy store in a redesigned area which used to house the OUTFIT stores.

Unit 8 has been redeveloped to create two units, with Smyths taking up the larger unit. Nando's has received planning permission to open in the smaller store.

Doors to Smyths Toys will open in Greenford at 9am on Friday October 26. That's just in time for Halloween if you still have costumes or decorations left to buy, and with two months until Christmas.

The long-awaited opening is set to be star-studded for the little ones, as Heat Blast from Ben 10, Freya Chocolate from Sylvanian Families and Jett from Super Wings are scheduled to drop in during the party running from 9am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday October 27.

And no party would be complete without free face painting, candy floss and of course tons of goodies to give away.

The store will be welcomed by parents still coping with the loss of Toys R Us stores after the business went into administration earlier this year , closing down stores in Uxbridge, Hayes, Brent Cross and Bayswater.

The nearest Smyths store is at Staples Corner Retail Park, meaning the new store will fill the void created by Toys R Us closure.

The 114th Smyths Toys will cater for all ages, with a huge range of toys, as well as bikes, scooters, baby products, strollers and more.

Store manager, Shane Will Moody, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new Smyths Toys Superstore here in Greenford.

"We invite everyone down to join us at the opening day party on Friday October 26. There's sure to be a tremendous amount of fun and enjoyment and some great bargains on offer.

"Our aim is to offer a fun-filled shopping experience for our customers, with the best range of products at the most competitive prices all year round."

Nando's was granted planning permission to open a branch in Westway Cross Retail Park , but they are yet to announce their opening date.