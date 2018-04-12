The video will start in 8 Cancel

The last few remaining branches of Toys 'R' Us - including a handful of London stores - are set to close before selling stock at massively discounted prices.

Stores will continue to trade as normal up until their individual closing dates, and the nationwide stock discounting programme has been extended further.

Shoppers can bag a bargain with discounts of up to 70% available throughout the stores, with all bikes, car seats, strollers and action figures currently on offer at half-price.

Further 'Manager’s Specials' deals are available on selected products in stores.

Simon Thomas and Arron Kendall, partners in Moorfields Advisory Limited, announced that the remaining 75 Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores in the UK are to close by Tuesday (April 24).

All 2,054 employees have been informed and will be paid up to and including their last day of employment.

Mr Thomas, Joint Administrator and Partner at Moorfields, said: "We are grateful for the hard work of everybody at Toys “R” Us’ during this extremely difficult and challenging time.

(Image: PA)

"We are working closely with the 2,000 employees affected by the closures to ensure they receive the support they need for redundancy and other compensatory payments.

"The stores across the county will be open as usual until the last day of trading and we would encourage shoppers to make the most of the great deals on offer.

"Extended discounts of up to 70% are in place from today and offers are available on some of our best-known brands."

When is YOUR nearest store closing its doors for the final time?

Uxbridge - Thursday (April 19)

Brent Cross - Tuesday (April 24)

Staines Elmsleigh - Friday (April 20)

High Wycombe - Saturday (April 21)

Enfield - Monday (April 23)

Colliers Wood - Sunday (April 22)

