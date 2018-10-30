The video will start in 8 Cancel

Massive Attack have announced details of a headline London show.

The legendary group will perform at the O2 Arena on February 22.

It's part of the Mezzanine Tour which also sees them head to venues across the UK including hometown Bristol.

The live show will celebrate their 1998 third studio album Mezzanine on its 20th anniversary.

Their seminal LP featured singles Angel and Inertia Creeps as well as Teardrop which has been covered by the likes of Elbow, Newton Faulkner and Jose Gonzalez.

It received acclaim from critics upon its release and became their first to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Following its release the likes of NME, Rolling Stone and Q have listed the album as one of the greatest of all time.

Since their beginnings the band have sold more than 11 million records worldwide, won BRIT, MTV and Q Awards and achieved two number one albums.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 2.

What are the tour dates?

February 22 - London, O2 Arena

March 1 - Bristol, Steel Yard Filton

