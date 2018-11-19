The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Troye Sivan has announced details of the UK leg of The Bloom Tour.

The popstar is heading to London's Eventim Apollo on February 28.

It'll be in support of his acclaimed second studio album also entitled 'Bloom'.

Released in August it features singles 'My My My!', 'Bloom' and 'Dance to This', a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

It reached the top 10 on the UK and US album charts, becoming his best performing LP to date.

He recently finished the US leg of the tour which saw him supported by fellow popstar Kim Petras and being joined by Charli XCX to perform their track '1999' in New York.

He last performed in the UK as part of the Blue Neighbourhood Tour in 2016, which included two O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire shows.

As well as his music Sivan has also appeared in a number of films including 2018's Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman, which includes his single 'Revelation' on the soundtrack.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

Before you buy your tickets you may want to see the Eventim Apollo seating plan. For Troye Sivan's show the stalls area will be non-reserved standing.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

What will the setlist be?

According to setlist.fm he played the following tracks during the US leg of the tour so fans should have a good idea of what to expect from his UK dates.

Seventeen Bloom Plum Heaven Fools Lucky Strike Wild Postcard The Good Side What a Heavenly Way to Die Cool Bite 1999 Dance to This Animal Youth My My My!

What are the tour dates?

February 23 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 24 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 26 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 28 - London, Eventim Apollo

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.