Troye Sivan has announced details of the UK and European leg of 'The Bloom Tour'.

The popstar is heading to London's Eventim Apollo on February 28 as part of the run.

It'll be in support of his acclaimed second studio album 'Bloom' which features singles 'My My My!' and 'Dance to This'.

The dates mark his first headline UK shows in three years after he visited London as part of the 'Blue Neighbourhood Tour'.

He'll be playing four dates in the UK and tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Find out below how to get them, the Eventim Apollo seating plan, prices and more.

What's the Eventim Apollo seating plan?

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

Here's the standard seating plan for the Eventim Apollo which includes a stalls area and a circle section. The stalls will be a general admission standing area for Troye's show and the circle will stay as a seated section.

This should give you a good idea of what type of ticket you want ahead of them going on sale.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday November 21 for customers with the mobile network.

To access the sale go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and sign into your account using your O2 mobile number. Go to the Troye Sivan page and select your preferred dates and venue.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 23 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 24 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 26 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 28 - London, Eventim Apollo

