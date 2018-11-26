The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tears For Fears have been announced as the second headliners for Nocturne Live 2018 and Hampton Court Palace Festival.

They'll perform at Hampton Court Palace on June 19 and Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live on June 22.

At the Blenheim show they'll be joined by White Lies and Scritti Politti.

It's part of their summer tour which also sees them play Forest Live shows across the UK.

The pop duo who's hits include 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World', 'Shout', 'Head Over Heels' and 'Mad World', have sold 30 million copies worldwide.

Also confirmed for Hampton Court Palace Festival is The Jackson who'll headline on June 7.

Tears For Fears join Kylie Minogue who was announced as the first headliner for both Nocturne Live and Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for Nocturne Live will be available from Ticketmaster here , See Tickets here or AXS here.

Tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival will be available from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

What are the festival dates?

Hampton Court Palace Festival

Friday 7 June - The Jacksons

Tuesday 18 June - Tears For Fears

Wednesday 19 June - Tears For Fears

Thursday 20 June - Kylie Minogue

Friday 21 June - Kylie Minogue

Nocturne Live

Saturday 22 June - Tears For Fears / White Lies / Scritti Politti

Sunday 23 June - Kylie Minogue / Sophie Ellis Bextor / Hackney Colliery Band

