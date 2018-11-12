The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kylie Minogue has been announced as the first headliner for Nocturne Live 2018 and Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The artist will perform a date at Hampton Court Palace on June 20-21 and Blenheim Palace on June 23.

It's part of her summer tour which also sees her head to Scarborough.

She'll be joined by British disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor who'll perform songs including Murder On the Dancefloor and Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love).

Recently Kylie finished up the UK leg of her Golden Tour which included three O2 Arena dates.

She performed classics including Confide In Me, Better the Devil You Know, Spinning Around and tracks from her 14th studio album Golden.

Fans can expect to hear the same mix of Kylie hits alongside new songs at the show next summer.

Meanwhile Ellis-Bextor is taking her live concert alongside an orchestra on the road following a sold-out Southbank Centre show. She'll head to Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Bristol, Nottingham and Cambridge.

This year's Nocturne Live saw performances from Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers with Chic.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

