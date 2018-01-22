Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wireless Festival is returning to London's Finsbury Park in 2018 with a huge lineup.

The festival is back this summer kicking off on July 6 with a headline set from J Cole as well as appearances from Post Malone and PartyNextDoor.

Meanwhile Stormzy will headline on July 7 with Migos and J Hus also on the bill. DJ Khaled will headline the final night on July 8 with special guest appearnces.

Other big names playing across the weekend include Cardi B, Big Sean, Giggs and French Montana. The lineup features some of the biggest and best rising names in home grown and international R&B, hip-hop and rap.

Stormzy's healdine set comes off the back of his huge 2017, which included a number one album, marking the first grime album to do so, and winning three MOBO Awards.

J Cole recently played sold-out shows across the UK including the O2 Arena as part of his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour and DJ Khaled scored UK number one singles with I'm The One and Wild Thoughts.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here.

How much are they?

Day tickets are priced at £69.40.

Meanwhile weekend tickets are priced at £160 plus a booking fee here.

What's the full lineup?

Friday 6 July:

J. Cole | Post Malone | Partynextdoor | Big Sean | Goldlink | Wiley | Wretch 32 | Mabel | Kojo Funds | Belly Squad | Bas | Donae’o

Saturday 7 July:

Stormzy | Migos | J Hus | French Montana | 6LACK | A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | Belly | Mostack | Fredo | Hardy Caprio | Ramz

Sunday 8 July:

DJ Khaled and Friends | Giggs | Rae Sremmurd | Lil Uzi Vert | Cardi B | Rick Ross | Playboi Carti | Lil Pump | Mist | Not3s | Trippie Redd | Ski Mark The Slump God | 67 | Smokepurpp | Jaykae | Liza Mercedez

