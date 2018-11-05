The Spice Girls are reuniting and have announced details of a UK stadium tour for 2019.

The reunion includes Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm whilst Victoria Beckham isn't expected to take part.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10 via Ticketmaster here , AXS here or See Tickets here

Their official Twitter page @spicegirls was updated this morning (November 5) with the hashtags #GirlPower and #FriendshipNeverEnds as well as a first post saying: "Our broadcast continues shortly...".

The group last performed as a fivesome at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games and toured together in 2007 and 2008 as part of the headline tour The Return of the Spice Girls.

Follow our live updates as we reveal the latest announcements, tour dates and any ticket details.