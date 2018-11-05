The Spice Girls are reuniting and have announced details of a UK stadium tour for 2019.
The reunion includes Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm whilst Victoria Beckham isn't expected to take part.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10 via Ticketmaster here , AXS here or See Tickets here
Their official Twitter page @spicegirls was updated this morning (November 5) with the hashtags #GirlPower and #FriendshipNeverEnds as well as a first post saying: "Our broadcast continues shortly...".
The group last performed as a fivesome at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games and toured together in 2007 and 2008 as part of the headline tour The Return of the Spice Girls.
Follow our live updates as we reveal the latest announcements, tour dates and any ticket details.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10.
You can get them from:
Here's the tour dates!
Here’s the Spice Girls tour dates
June 1 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 3 - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium
June 6 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light
June 8 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 10 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
June 15 - London, Wembley Stadium
Fans are getting excited!
These fans are tweeting their excitement with just minutes to go... and same!
Iconic 90s moment
The Spice Girls performed Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are at the 1997 BRIT Awards and its since been named one of the most iconic moments of the 1990s.
In 2010 their appearance at the award ceremony went on to win Most Memorable Performance of 30 Years at the Brit Awards.
Following their performance Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress landed on the front page of newspapers across the globe and the dress and group’s appearance at those BRITs have become synonymous with the band and their message of Girl Power, as well as 90s Cool Britannia.
Geri’s Union Jack dress also joins an elite list of famous outfits to have its own Wikipedia page, which includes Bjork’s swan dress, Lady Gaga’s meat dress and Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace dress.
Originally Geri was supposed to wear a black Gucci mini dress which she thought was too ‘boring’ and instead asked her sister to stitch on a Union Jack tea towel to the front as a patriotic gesture and in turn made pop culture history.
30 minutes until the announcement
Just 30 minutes until the Spice Girls unveil their big tour news - and maybe more!
Almost the Spice Girls?
Now that Victoria Beckham has been confirmed to not be joining the lineup what do fans think? Will it be the same without her or doesn’t it make a difference to you? Vote in our poll below:
The biggest girl group of all time
Posh, Scary, Baby, Ginger and Sporty shook the musical landscape - which was dominated by male Britpop acts at the time - with their messages of Girl Power and friendship through their songs, image and interviews.
After they burst onto the scene in 1996 with their number one hit Wannabe the song went on to become the biggest selling single by a girl band of all time.
In the UK they’ve achieved nine UK number one singles and have had three consecutive Christmas number-one singles with 2 Become 1 in 1996, Too Much in 1997 and Goodbye in 1998
Across the globe they’ve sold more than 85 million records with their debut Spice becoming 10 times platinum and follow up Spiceworld five times platinum in the UK alone.
Their setlist 10 years ago
It’s been more than ten years since the last Spice Girls headline tour.
They played dates in the UK, Europe and the US as a five piece as part of a reunion tour.
Their setlist on ‘The Return of the Spice Girls’ tour was jam-packed with classic hits and number one singles and looked like this:
- Spice Up Your Life
- Stop
- Say You’ll Be There
- Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)
- The Lady Is a Vamp
- Too Much
- 2 Become 1
- Who Do You Think You Are
- Interlude: Like A Virgin / Supermodel (You Better Work) (Victoria Beckham catwalk only)
- Are You Gonna Go My Way (Mel B solo)
- Maybe (Emma Bunton solo)
- Viva Forever
- Holler
- It’s Raining Men (Geri Halliwell solo)
- I Turn to You (Melanie C solo)
- Let Love Lead the Way
- Mama
- Goodbye
- If U Can’t Dance
- Wannabe
- Spice Up Your Life (Reprise)
Let’s hope it’s as good this time round!
Say You'll Be There!
Mel B, Geri, Emma and Mel C have all changed their Instagram icons to pictures of them from the Say You’ll Be There Video.
Baby Spice has also posted the picture to her profile with the caption: “Let’s get this party started”.
Mel B says Posh Spice 'might' join them at some point
Scary Spice also confirmed that Victoria Beckham won’t be joining the reunion tour so she can stay focused on her fashion label, the Mirror reports.
She added: “It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed but Vic might join us at some point. I hope so. It would be a shame if she didn’t.
“She’s got a full on life with her work commitments, fashion line and kids. She’s not committing just yet.”
Mel B confirms tickets are going on sale this week!
While on Loose Women this afternoon Mel B has confirmed that tickets for the reunion tour go on sale this Friday (November 9), the Mirror reports.
Speaking on the show, she said: “Now all the wheels are in motion. Our tickets go on sale on Friday.
“The pressure is on now. Hopefully you’re going to buy some tickets and come and see us.”
What venues could the Spice Girls play?
On their last tour The Return of the Spice Girls in 2007-08 they played a record-breaking 17 nights at the O2 Arena.
They’ve also performed at the London Stadium - also knows as the Olympic Stadium - as part of the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.
Plus in 1998 as part of the Spiceworld Tour Victoria, Emma, Mel C and Mel B played two nights at Wembley Stadium to more than 150,000 fans, following Geri’s departure earlier in the year.
So there’s three big potential venues the band have previously played and could head to again as part of this upcoming reunion tour.
Rumours have been rife that this time around they’ll play stadium shows so it could see the group return to the iconic Wembley Stadium - and with Geri for the first time ever - or London’s other big venue Twickenham Stadium.
The first tweet...
The group have broken their Twitter silence after their official page @spicegirls was updated this morning.
At 11am they tweeted: “Our broadcast continues shortly...” alongside the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds and a screengrab of a camera recording their official logo.
Their follower count is continuing to grow since the page was updated and is now reaching nearly 4,000 followers who are anticipating the announcement at 3pm today.
Spice Up Your Life!
The biggest girl group of all time are expected to make a huge announcement at 3pm this afternoon.
Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm are taking part in the reunion, whilst Victoria Beckham isn’t returning.
Keep tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.