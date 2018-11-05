Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spice Girls are back!

After months of speculation the group have confirmed that they're reuniting for a huge UK stadium tour.

Baby, Sporty, Ginger and Scary will headline London's Wembley Stadium on June 15.

Their first headline tour in 10 years also sees them head to Manchester, Bristol, Sunderland, Coventry and Edinburgh.

It will mark the first time Geri Halliwell has performed at Wembley Stadium with the Spice Girls, as she left the group ahead of their two shows on September 1998, which saw them play to 150,000 fans.

The world's biggest girl band previously united ten years ago for a two-year long tour entitled The Return of the Spice Girls.

It marked their first tour as a five piece in 10 years and saw them play a record-breaking 17 sold out nights at the O2 Arena.

In 2012 they took part in the closing ceremony of the Olympics to sing Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life in celebration of British music, which was the most tweeted about moment of the night and also became Posh Spice's final live performance with the group.

This time however Victoria Beckham won't be joining the group she's said: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Since their 1996 breakthrough the group have become pop icons thanks to their Girl Power message, feature film Spice World and Halliwell's Union Jack dress.

They've also achieved nine record-breaking UK number one singles including Wannabe, Say You'll Be There, 2 Become 1 and Who Do You Think You Are, and have become the biggest selling girl band of all time with 85 million records sold worldwide.

Their UK stadium tour is expected to be popular when tickets go on sale, find out below where to get them, on sale times and more.

Where can I get Spice Girls tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10.

What are the tour dates?

June 1 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 3 - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

June 6 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

June 8 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 - London, Wembley Stadium

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Stadium which includes three tiers of seats and a floor seated section.

