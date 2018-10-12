The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheridan Smith has announced details of her biggest ever headline show.

The singer and actor will perform a show at London's O2 Arena on March 30.

Her 'One Night Only' show follows up her sold-out headline UK tour which took place earlier this year.

She played dates across the country including the Royal Albert Hall in support of her debut album 'Sheridan'.

Now she'll release her second studio album 'A Northern Soul' on November 2, which features lead single 'Priceless'.

She says: "It feels great to be able to sing a song while telling a story in three minutes. I've been working with some amazing people who can get inside my head and help me write these great songs about my life."

This album sees her work with the likes of Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge and Adele and Florence + the Machine collaborator Eg White.

Aside from her music, Smith is perhaps best known for her roles in Gavin & Stacey, Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps, and BAFTA winning Mrs Biggs.

Find out below how to get tickets for Sheridan Smith's O2 Arena show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from seetickets.com or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

The O2 Arena seating plan includes two tiers of seats in red and blue, as well as floor seating which will be in the yellow section for Sheridan Smith's show.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45 / £60 / £75 plus a booking fee.

