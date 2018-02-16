Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RuPaul's Drag Race alumni and fan favourite Alaska has announced a seven-date UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

She will head to venues this summer including London's Clapham Grand on July 8. Other cities include Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

Also known as Alaska Thunderf**k 5000, the drag performer is best known for her appearances on season five and All Stars season two of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The show, by Klub Kids UK will see Alaska perform her singles including Come To Brazil, Stun and Hieeee as well as stand-up comedy and a Q&A with audiences.

During her time on the show she was noted for her crude humour, introducing alter-ego Lil Poundcake and her iconic quotes including 'HIEEE' and 'your makeup is terrible!'.

Since the show she's released three studio albums, toured the globe and formed the AAA Girls alongside Willam and Celebrity Big Brother Courtney Act. They've appeared in Little Mix's Power video and released original material.

Find out how to get tickets for Alaska's headline tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from klubkids.co.uk or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday February 19.

What are the tour dates?

July 3 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

July 4 - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

July 5 - Birmingham, Glee Club

July 6 - Dublin, Tivoli Theatre

July 8 - London, The Clapham Grand

July 9 - Cardiff, Glee Club

July 10 - Liverpool, Epstein Theatre

July 11 - Manchester, The Comedy Store

