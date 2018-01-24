Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RuPaul's Drag Race returns to our screens this month for an All Stars edition.

Fans are anticipating being gagged on the eleganzas of the returning queens from past seasons as they battle for the crown once again.

The best of the best, hand picked by RuPaul, will compete in the third season of All Stars which debuts on Comedy Central on Saturday, January 27.

This season's lineup features nine confirmed contestants - with a surprise tenth queen expected to be announced - Aja (season nine), BenDeLaCreme (season six), Chi Chi Devayne (season eight), Kennedy Davenport (season seven), Milk (season six), Morgan McMichaels (season two), Shangela (seasons two and three), Thorgy Thor (season eight) and Trixie Mattel (season seven).

(Image: VH1)

Before you find out which queens sashay and shantay in the epic lip sync battles, you may want to grab tickets to catch them in the UK. After the show premieres, tickets for the legendary queen's UK shows are expected to be snapped up.

So far only a handful of the All Star queens are heading to the UK in 2018, but once the show has aired you can expect to see more dates announced.

Aja

(Image: VH1)

Aja is the freshest face on the All Stars 3 lineup, having only competed in her season - the ninth overall - a year ago. After finishing in ninth place the popular Instagram queen will be looking to redeem herself and gain even more exposure this time round.

In October Aja will perform on the Heels of Hell Tour, which is heading to London, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

She'll be joined by winners Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles and All Stars winner Alaska, as well as favourites Willam, Latrice Royale and Ivy Winters.

Tickets: livenation.co.uk / ticketmaster.co.uk

Where: O2 Forum Kentish Town

When: October 25

Instagram: @ajathekween

Original season: Season 9

Original placement: 9th place

Kennedy Davenport

(Image: VH1)

The 'Dancing Diva of Texas' first appeared on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race where she finished in fourth place. Her competitors won't want to end up in a lip sync battle with Kennedy, as it's one of her biggest strengths which she shown off with the likes of 'Roar' and 'I Was Gonna Cancel' in her season, sending the other girls packing.

She comes to the UK in February, just a few weeks after All Stars first airs, visiting Glasgow, Manchester and London for some unmissable live shows.

Tickets: holytrannity.com

Where: Two Brewers Clapham

When: February 8

Instagram: @kennedyddoftx

Original season: Season seven

Original place: 4th place

Milk

(Image: VH1)

A fan favourite, Milk originally finished in ninth place during her run on the show in season six. The self-proclaimed Club Kid caused some controversy on the runway when she fashioned looks including a beard, a Pinocchio nose and male drag. This time around fans can expect even more kooky, high fashion looks as Milk has since modelled for Marc Jacobs and Madonna's MDNA skincare range.

Milk will perform at The Twisted Circus in spring, playing dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and London. Other performers include season seven winner Violet Chachki and All Stars winner Chad Michaels as well as Kim Chi, Shea Coulee, Farrah Moan and Amanda Lepore.

Tickets: troxy.co.uk / ticketmaster.co.uk

Where: Troxy

When: March 29

Instagram: @bigandmilky

Original season: Season six

Original place: 9th place

Shangela

(Image: VH1)

Shangela Laquifa Wadley, who until recently was the only queen to appear in two standard seasons, is back again for All Stars. Fans can expect to hear even more iconic lines from the country bumpkin queen, who originally finished 12th (in season two) and 6th (in season three).

During her original run she succeeded in acting, comedy and lip syncs, but often suffered in the design challenges, however now with years of experience under her belt she's expected to come back with a vengeance for All Stars.

Shangela is heading to the UK in May and June as part of the Werq the World Tour. The tour is heading to Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Belfast. Other stars include Bob the Drag Queen, Alyssa Edwards, Detox, Valentina and Violet Chachki.

Tickets: eventim.co.uk / atgtickets.com

Where: Troxy

When: May 26

Instagram: @itsshangela

Original season: Seasons two and three

Original place: 12th place and 6th place

Trixie Mattel

(Image: VH1)

Trixie Mattel has one of the most loyal fan bases since finishing RuPaul's Drag Race. She originally placed in sixth place after leaving and returning in a later episode. Despite struggling to show off her comedy skills during season seven, Trixie's ad-hoc humour excelled in her UNHhhh webshow with fellow Drag Race alumni Katya which has been picked up by Viceland and is now aired as The Trixie & Katya Show.

She has been hotly tipped as a strong contender for the All Stars crown, but as previous seasons have shown it's unpredictable and all to play for.

Trixie will come to the UK at the end of January for the 'Now With Moving Parts' show, visiting Manchester, Dublin, Liverpool, London and Glasgow.

Tickets: ticketmaster.co.uk / claphamgrand.com

Where: Clapham Grand

When: January 25

Instagram: @trixiemattel

Original season: Season seven

Original place: 6th place

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.