Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival is finally here.

The inaugural event kicks off this May bank holiday weekend at London's Victoria Park.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 25 until Sunday, May 27, with headline performances from LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork.

The full list of acts performing on each of the stages on Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been announced, however timings for each set will be confirmed closer to the festival weekend.

Not sure where to begin? LCD Soundsystem headline the first night , but we've put together a list of other acts that you've got to see on Friday (May 25).

Superorganism

The multi-genre collective will play at All Points East's The West Arena on Friday, which will see them showcase their self-titled debut album.

They released the LP in March after much anticipation and their festival slot sees them play the new tracks for the first time in the UK ahead of their headline tour later this year.

You can expect to hear the indie-pop sounds of Everybody Wants to Be Famous and Night Time during their set.

Young Fathers

(Image: Julia Noni)

The Edinburgh trio recently returned with third studio LP Cocoa Sugar.

It followed suit of their previous efforts the Mercury Prize-winning Dead and White Men Are Black Men Too, receiving acclaim from critics across the board.

You can expect them to bring an intimate setting to their festival set as they play new material alongside early favourites.

Glass Animals

(Image: Neil Krug)

Their most recent release was back in 2016 with How to Be a Human Being but they've been touring the album since, and will stop off at All Points East to perform tracks from the LP and their debut Zaba.

Last year they caused some 'controversy' after fans were bringing pineapples to their shows and festival sets in homage to their song Pork Soda.

It led to Reading and Leeds actually banning festival goers from bringing them on site, so watch this space for All Points East.

Confidence Man

After releasing breakthrough single Boyfriend (Repeat) the Australian indie-dance group signed to a UK record label.

They've since released their debut album Confident Music For Confident People which they will showcase at All Points East on The West Arena stage.

Their alt-indie sound and eccentric live shows will be a hit as they open the festival.

Richie Hawtin | CLOSE

This live experience won't be one to miss, as it sees the DJ challenge the distinction between DJ’ing and live performance with a new 75-minute audio visual taking you closer to his unique way of performing.

Using intimately placed cameras you will see his live set unfold in real time, connecting the audience and artist more than ever before.

He closes The West Arena stage on Friday night.

Phoenix

Phoenix returned in 2017 for their first live UK shows in three years.

They went on to release Ti Amo, their sixth studio album in the summer which saw them explore a synth-pop sound and their European roots.

Their set on The North Stage is sure to be high energy and a popular one with the crowds on the opening day of the festival.

Friday lineup

The East Stage - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Glass Animals / Young Fathers / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon

The North Stage - Phoenix / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Hookworms / Oscar & the Wolf

The West Arena - Richie Hawtin Close / Dixon / George Fitzgerald - live / Hercules and Love Affair / Superorganism / Confidence Man

The X Stage - DJ Tennis / Roman Flugel / Gerd Janson / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau

JägerHaus Stage - Hot Chip / Vessels / Nik Void (Factory Floor) / Bakar

Firestone Stage - Two Feet / Mellah / Yonaka / Mavi Phoenix

Tickets

Day tickets are available from Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile three day and two day tickets are available from AXS.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!