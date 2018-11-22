Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The O2 Academy in Brixton is one of south London's top music venues and has been hosting star acts since 1983.

A former theatre, the art deco building is one of the biggest non-arena venue's in Europe. It's large fixed stage is framed by an ornate arch, based on the design of the Rialto Bridge in Venice.

The atmospheric venue still has its original plasterwork ceiling and the likes of Iron Maiden, The Clash, The Smiths and Bob Dylan have all performed under it over the years.

The south London establishment has also been used as a set for music videos by Boy George, Placebo and The Sex Pistols, among a long list of others.

Madonna, and more recently The XX, have had strings of sell out dates there and it's still a popular pit stop for international bands on tour.

Brixton Academy is also used for events and comedy gigs and has been voted NME's venue of the year on multiple occasions. It's been run by the Academy Music Group, which also has venues in Islington, Shepherd's Bush and Kentish Town, since 2004.

Venue capacity

The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4921 capacity venue which can be altered depending on the event.

All seated: 2313

Standing downstairs only show: 3,760

Where is it?

As the name clearly states, the O2 Academy is located south of the river in Brixton. Its exact address is: 211 Stockwell Rd, Brixton London SW9 9SL.

It's a short walk from Loughborough Junction station and Brixton Underground.

(Image: Google)

Upcoming events

Upcoming events at he O2 Academy Brixton include comedy gigs, pop concerts and club nights , you can find a full events listing on its website here.

How to buy tickets

You can find more details on upcoming events and purchase tickets on the Brixton Academy's website here.

Or you can call its box office on: 0844 477 2000

Opening times

Gigs and events at the Brixton O2 normally run from 7pm to 11pm but they are subject to change. For up to date information on opening times check the event's page on the venue's website here.

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

By Tube

Nearest Tube: Brixton (Victoria Line) - a five minute walkaway. Stockwell (Victoria and Northern Lines) - a14 minute walk away.

You can plan your journey on the TfL website here.

By bus

The following buses stop at these bus stops near the Brixton O2 Academy:

B (Stockwell Road) for Peckham (345), Tooting (333), Crystal Palace (322) and Norwood (2 and 196)

D (Brixton Road) for Marble Arch (159) Oxford Circus (109), Piccadilly (3) and King’s Cross (59)

E (Brixton Road) to Liverpool Street station (133) and Old Ken Road (415)

F (Brixton Road) for Tulse Hill (415), Mitcham and Bromley (355), Crystal Palace (3)

G (Brixton Road) to Streatham (59 and159 and 133), Croydon (109) and Morden (118)

Night buses are go from the following bus stops:

B (Stockwell Road) to Crystal Palace (N2), Peckham (N345)

D (Brixton Road) for Marble Arch (N159) and Oxford Circus (N109)

E (Brixton Road) for Liverpool Street station (N133)

F (Brixton Road) towards Bromley North (N3)

G (Brixton Road) for Croydon (N109 and N250) and Streatham (N159)

By bike

There are Santander Cycle docking stations in Sidney Road and St John's Crescent and public bike racks in Bellefields Road, Stockwell Road.