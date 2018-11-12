The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jamie Lawson has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2019.

The artist will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on the run.

He'll kick off the UK leg in the capital on May 2.

As well as announcing the tour he's also revealed a new single entitled Testify, is due for release on November 23.

He's perhaps best known for his breakthrough hit Wasn't Expecting That, lifted from his number one self-titled album.

The singer was the first artist to be signed to Ed Sheeran's record label Gingerbread Man Records, which has seen him release two LPs.

He's also toured with Sheeran on his huge Divide World Tour playing support slots at stadiums across the globe.

In 2016 he won the Ivor Novello Award for best song musically and lyrically, beating Ed Sheeran for the gong.

His tour sees him head to Norwich, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £21 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

2 May - London, O2 Shep Bush Empire

3 May - Norwich, Arts Centre

4 May - Birmingham, Town Hall

5 May - Manchester, RNCM

6 May - Gateshead, Sage 2

8 May - Bristol, St George

9 May - Glasgow, QMU

11 May - Belfast, Ulster Hall

