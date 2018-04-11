The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chic and Nile Rodgers are the latest headliners announced for Greenwich Music Time.

They will play their iconic back catalogue at the festival on Friday July 6.

The Old Royal Naval College show marks another huge date in their summer calendar as they get ready to play disco favourites across the UK.

Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits including Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance. Plus tracks produced by Nile Rodgers for the likes of Madonna, Daft Punk and David Bowie.

They join previously announced headliners Emeli Sande, Tom Jones, Steps and Il Divo who all play stand alone shows across two weeks in July.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £44.50-£215.00, plus a booking fee.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Above is the seating plan for the Greenwich Music Time shows. This should give you an idea of what tickets you'll be looking to purchase for Chic and Nile Rodgers.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!