Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Noel Gallagher has announced details of a huge outdoor show for summer 2018.

The High Flying Birds will headline Greenwich Music Time at the Old Royal Naval College on July 7.

It is part of the tour in support of the group's third studio album Who Built The Moon?, which was released back in November.

The LP reached number one on the UK Albums Chart becoming their third consecutive to do so.

Noel Gallagher's summer shows including performances at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre and Blenheim Palace.

Meanwhile the likes of Il Divo and Steps will also perform at Greenwich Music Time this summer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday February 21, sign into your O2 account here.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Thursday February 22 for account holders, it's free to sign up on the website here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £55.75-£83.70, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news from around the county via the free Get Surrey app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .