MHD has announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

He will headline the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 14.

It currently marks the French rapper's only date scheduled here for the year.

This year he's released singles Bodyguard and Bella alongside singer Wizkid, which are expected to be off his second studio album.

It will follow up his 2016 self-titled debut which reached number two in his native.

Find out how to get tickets to his show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £26.12, plus a booking fee.

