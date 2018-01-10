Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The O2 Forum Kentish Town sees fans head to the venue to catch the biggest and best rising names in rap, grime and R&B as well as rock and metal.

In 2018 the O2 Forum Kentish Town will host hotly tipped stars including Stefflon Don, Mabel and Jacob Banks, as well as international acts DVSN and Majid Jordan.

Plus it will see sets from legendary group The Damned as well as special sets from Frightened Rabbit and Gomez as they celebrate their acclaimed records.

Find out more information about the gigs taking place at the O2 Forum and how you can still buy tickets.

The Damned

When: Saturday, February 17

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Following a hugely successful 2017, which saw them perform a 40th anniversary run including a British Summer Time set, The Damned are back with a headline O2 Forum date.

They will perform dates across the UK as part of the Evil Spirits Tour in 2018.

Playboi Carti

When: Sunday, February 25

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

After featuring on XXL's coveted Freshman Class of 2017, big things have been tipped for the Atlanta rapper.

He is heading to the UK in 2018 for a string of dates, marking his biggest shows on this side of the Atlantic.

Playboi Carti has released a self-titled mixtape which featured collaborations with ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert, as well as featuring on A$AP Mob's RAF and Lana Del Rey's Summer Bummer.

Tyga

(Image: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

When: Thursday, March 1

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Tyga will play his only scheduled 2018 UK show at the O2 Forum.

In 2017 he released his fifth studio album 'B***hImTheS**t2', which featured collaborations with Kanye West, Pusha T, Ty Dolla Sign and Vince Staples.

The record was produced by Kanye West following Tyga's move to GOOD Music label.

Majid Jordan

When: Wednesday, March 7

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The Canadian R&B duo Mijad Jordan are heading to the UK for their biggest shows here to date.

Also known as Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman, they garnered attention after featuring on and producing Drake's hit 'Hold On, We're Going Home' in 2013.

Since then they have released their self-titled debut, as well as the follow-up 'The Space Between' last October.

They have also written and produced tracks for Beyonce, DJ Khaled and Drake.

Stefflon Don

When: Thursday, March 8

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for safe secondary tickets

After a triumphant 2017, Stefflon Don is embarking on a headline UK tour.

Her track Hurtin Me with French Montana became one of the biggest hits of the year, as well as her collaboration with Jax Jones and Demi Lovato on Instruction.

They followed up her mixtape Real Ting which garnered attention on social media and led to her signing with Polydor.

She was recently nominated for the BRITs Critic Choice Award, alongside Jorja Smith and Mabel.

Mist

When: Thursday, March 15

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Mist recently won the MOBO Award for Best Video for the track Lost Property and will now head to London's O2 Forum for one of his biggest shows to date.

He is expected to garner even more attention in 2018, and this show is likely to be a sell out so don't miss out.

Frightened Rabbit

When: Friday, March 16

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Frightened Rabbit will be performing at the O2 Forum to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album Midnight Organ Fright.

They will perform the record in its entirety at three UK shows, including tracks like Heads Roll Off, Fast Blood and I Feel Better.

Upon it's release in 2008 it was considered one of the best of the year - and decade - by NME, Pitchfork and Drowned in Sound.

DVSN

When: Saturday, March 17

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for safe secondary tickets

DVSN's O2 Forum show is part of the Morning After World Tour in support of the album by the same name.

The record marked their second studio album and was released in October 2017.

The duo are signed to Drake's OVO Sound label and appeared on his album 'Views', as well as supporting him live.

Krept & Konan

When: Wednesday, March 21

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for safe secondary tickets

The duo's two O2 Forum shows mark their only headline UK dates scheduled for 2018.

They come off the back of the release of their two mixtapes 7 Days and 7 Nights in October, which featured collaborations with Jhene Aiko , Skepta, Stormzy and J Hus.

Both records achieved chart success after reaching the top 10 in the UK albums chart.

The Game

When: Sunday, March 25

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The Game will play his only scheduled UK show for 2018 at the O2 Forum in March.

Fans can expect to hear hits from the West Coast rapper's extensive catalogue, including his acclaimed breakthrough debut The Documentary.

His previous UK tour took place back in 2016.

Jacob Banks

(Image: Edward Cooke)

When: Wednesday, March 28

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Following a sold-out December tour, Jacob Banks is heading out on his biggest solo tour to date in 2018.

In 2013 he debuted his EP The Monologue to acclaim and resulted in supporting slots for Alicia Keys, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande.

He's now signed to Interscope Records and is readying the release of his full debut album which is preceded by track 'Unknown (To You)'.

Declan McKenna

When: Thursday, April 5

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Declan McKenna's 2018 UK tour will mark his biggest shows since releasing his debut album.

What Do You Think About The Car, released in July 2017, received positive reviews and reached number 11 on the UK albums chart.

In 2015 Declan entered and eventually won the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition which included a £5,000 cash prize and a slot on the festival's William Green Stage.

Since then he has been invited back to play every year, including a 2017 performance on the iconic John Peel Stage.

Walk The Moon

When: Wednesday, April 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The US pop rock group are bringing their Press Restart World Tour to the UK in 2018.

In support of their third studio album What If Nothing, the band are set to play at the O2 Forum in April.

The record followed up the US group's self-titled debut and the commercially successful 'Talking Is Hard'.

They are perhaps best known for the 2014 worldwide hit 'Shut Up & Dance', which became one of the year's best sellers in the US and UK.

Tokio Myers

When: Friday, April 20

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for safe secondary tickets

The musician and Britain's Got Talent winner added an O2 Forum Kentish Town show to his UK tour following huge demand.

The tour will be in support his debut album Our Generation, which features original compositions as well as covers including The Weeknd's Angel, which he performed on The X Factor and tracks by Ed Sheeran.

It went on to reach the top five in the UK albums chart in November, and he also performed at the Royal Variety Performance in late 2017.

Mabel

When: Wednesday, April 25

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Mabel will perform a headline set at O2 Forum in 2018.

In late 2017 Mabel released the mixtape Ivy to Roses, which followed up her hugely successful single Finders Keepers.

She said: "This is only the beginning of my journey but I want people to feel part of the evolution of my music, which is why I’m putting another project out now.

"The mixtape is about making mistakes, growing, blossoming and having fun along the way."

She also clocked up a BRIT Critic's Choice nomination alongside Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith.

Gomez

When: Saturday, May 5

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The band will make a highly anticipated return to the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Mercury Music Prize winner Bring It On.

Their acclaimed debut album will be played in full during the UK run of shows, including the O2 Forum.

Where is the O2 Forum?

9-17 Highgate Road

Kentish Town

London

NW5 1JY

United Kingdom

Getting there

By tube

The nearest London Underground stations are:

Kentish Town (on the Northern line, High Barnet branch and about 150 metres away)

Camden Town (on the Northern Line and around 1,450 metres away)

Night Tube services are now running on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines, offering a 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays. Find out more here .

By bus

The following bus stops are available nearby:

All south-bound buses go from the KF bus-stop, just outside Kentish Town Underground station, including the 214 towards Liverpool Street station and the 134 to Tottenham Court Road.

The C2 (north) goes towards Oxford Circus and Parliament Hill Fields and the 214 to Highgate village. These are from the KJ bus-stop on Highgate Road, just turn right when leaving our venue and it’s about 50 metres away.

Night buses are also available from the following bus stops:

There’s the N134 and N20 towards Barnet and Trafalgar Square from bus-stop TP, which is just up Fortress Walk, which is across the road from our venue, turn left and it’s just 30 metres away.

