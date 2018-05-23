The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lauryn Hill has announced details of a one-off UK arena show for 2018.

The legendary singer-songwriter will head to London's O2 Arena.

The show will see her perform the iconic 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' in full as part of the 20th anniversary world tour.

Released in 1998, her debut album has achieved triple platinum status in the UK and has been noted as one of the greatest albums of all time by the likes of Q, Rolling Stone and Vibe.

It features singles 'Doo Wop (That Thing)', 'Ex-Factor' and 'Everything is Everything', which have been sampled by the likes of Drake and Cardi B.

She previously played five nights at the O2 Brixton Academy in 2014, and was supposed to return in 2015 for an acoustic special show but was forced to cancel.

The singer will now make a welcomed return to the UK later this year with a huge arena show.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday May 25.

Is there a presale?

Yes an O2 priority sale is now available for customers. This is available here.

