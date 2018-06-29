The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jess Glynne has announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

The singer-songwriter will play her biggest shows to date including the O2 Arena.

She'll perform at the London venue on November 20.

It will be in support of her upcoming second studio album Always In Between, due for release in September.

The album features lead single I'll Be There, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.

It became her seventh number one single, setting a record for the British female singer with the most number ones.

This includes the likes of Hold My Hand, Don't Be So Hard On Yourself and Rather Be.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 6.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 18 - Birmingham Arena

November 20 - London, O2 Arena

November 21 - Brighton Centre

November 29 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 2 - Bournemouth International Centre

