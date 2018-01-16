Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeff Lynne's ELO have extended their 2018 UK tour due to demand.

The group will now play a third show at the O2 Arena. They will head to London on Saturday, October 20 as well as previously announced nights.

They will bring their epic live shows, which combine rock, pop and classical music to the capital.

Since their beginnings ELO have achieved twenty six UK top 40 singles and have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Looking ahead to the new shows, Jeff said: "Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again."

This upcoming tour will see them play extra dates at Manchester Arena and hometown Birmingham.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19.

Is there a presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday, January 17 at 9am for O2 customers.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £58.25-£128.30. plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

(New dates in bold)

September 2018

Sun 30th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

October 2018

Weds 3rd - Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 5th - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sat 6th - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Tues 9th - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Weds 10th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Fri 12th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Sat 13th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Mon 15th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Weds 17th - London, O2 Arena

Thurs 18th - London, O2 Arena

Sat 20th - London, O2 Arena

Tue 23rd - Liverpool, Echo Arena

