Hozier has announced details of a one-off intimate London show.

The singer-songwriter will headline KOKO on September 11.

The show is in aid of War Child and marks his return to the live stage.

He will also play three special live rehearsal shows at Dublin's Academy for various charities.

(Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire)

Later this year he'll head to the US for a sold out run, as well as a number of festival appearances including Austin City Limits alongside Paul McCartney.

He is expected to release new music in the coming months, which follows up his hugely successful debut album.

The self-titled LP was released in 2014 and has since sold more than one million copies.

It features hit single Take Me To Church which was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Find out below how to get tickets to Hozier's KOKO show.

Where can I buy tickets?

You must enter a ballot by donating £1 to War Child here , the ballot closes at 11:59am on Wednesday August 15.

You can enter as many times as you like and winners will then receive a unique code on Thursday August 16 in time for the general sale.

There are 600 codes up for grabs.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £28.50, plus a booking fee.

Customers can only purchase two tickets per person.

