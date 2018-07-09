Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last week, British pop icon Paul McCartney announced that he will perform a whistlestop tour of the UK at the end of the year.

The former Beatle will play three dates across December 12-16, starting in his hometown of Liverpool and ending at London's O2 following a detour up to Scotland to play Glasgow's SSE Arena.

On the official Paul McCartney website ( www.paulmccartney.com ), he says: "There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it's been a while."

"I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London."

While there's little doubt the night's will contain plenty of old favourites, the tour has been put together to promote his latest album "Egypt Station" which is set for release by Capitol Records on September 7.

"We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favourites."

How to get tickets

There are two websites where you can get your hands on tickets once they are on sale: Ticketmaster and AXS .

Tickets to all three shows are, as you might anticipate, are expected to sell out fast. They go on sale next Monday, July 16 at 10am .