Years & Years recently announced details of a one-off headline show for 2018.

The group will return for a performance at the London Roundhouse on July 10.

It will see them perform tracks from their upcoming second studio album Palo Santo for the first time.

Due for release on July 6 it features singles Sanctify and the newly released If You're Over Me.

Their second studio LP overall, it follows up the group's hugely successful debut Communion.

This summers sees them make a welcome return to the festival circuit including V Festival replacement RiZe and Fusion.

Find out how to get Years & Years tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £34.25, plus a booking fee.

