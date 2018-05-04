The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Years & Years have announced a headline London Roundhouse show.

They will play the iconic venue on July 10.

It will see them preview their upcoming second studio album Palo Santo, which is due for release on July 6.

They recently released a trailer for the album which features frontman Olly Alexander and actor Dame Judi Dench.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It marks their first album in three years and features lead single Sanctify which sees the group explore identity, sexuality and performance.

The album follows up their hugely successful number one debut album Communion.

Find out how to get tickets to their return live show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £34.25, plus a booking fee.

Palo Santo tracklist

1. Sanctify

2. Hallelujah

3. All For You

4. Karma

5. Hypnotised

6. Rendezvous

7. If You’re Over Me

8. Preacher

9. Lucky Escape

10. Palo Santo

Here (Interlude)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!