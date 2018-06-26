The video will start in 8 Cancel

Childish Gambino recently announced a one-off headline UK show.

The artist is performing at the O2 Arena on November 4.

He'll be joined by singer-songwriter H.E.R. for the date.

It is part of his 'This Is America Tour', which also visits Paris and Australia.

As it's his only UK date scheduled on the tour, tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Find out below how to get presale tickets for Childish Gambino at the O2 Arena.

How do I get presale tickets?

O2 priority

Customers on the O2 network can access the priority sale from 8:30am on Wednesday June 27.

To buy tickets go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets , log into your account and select your preferred seats.

Live Nation

If you're not with O2 or miss out on tickets then a Live Nation presale will take place at 9am on Thursday June 28.

To access the sale sign up or login to livenation.co.uk.

Once your logged in go to the Childish Gambino page here to buy tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £58.25, plus a booking fee.

When is the general sale?

The general sale is 9am on Friday June 29.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

