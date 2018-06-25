The video will start in 8 Cancel

Childish Gambino has announced a one-off UK headline show for 2018.

The artist will perform at London's O2 Arena on November 4.

It is part of the This Is America Tour where he'll be joined by singer-songwriter H.E.R.

Despite telling fans he was going to retire the pseudonym he has since signed with RCA Records.

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

He released 'This Is America' which is expected to be off his upcoming fourth studio album, due for release in October.

The track's accompanying music video garnered attention for its cultural relevance through its references to Jim Crow and mass shootings in America.

The album will follow up his 2016 Grammy nominated LP "Awaken, My Love!", which featured singles including Redbone.

This July he'll head to London to headline Lovebox Festival alongside Skepta, N.E.R.D and Anderson .Paak at Gunnersbury Park.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

Is there a presale?

Yes an O2 priority sale will take place at 8:30am on Wednesday June 27 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

