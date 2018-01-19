Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hinds have announced details of a UK tour for April 2018.

The band will perform at London's Electric Brixton on April 19. They will also head to Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton on the tour.

The news comes as they announce details of their second studio album entitled I Don't Run. Due for release on April 6 it features lead single New For You, which is out now.

It follows up their acclaimed debut album Leave Me Alone, released back in 2016. They followed it up with a UK tour and festival appearances at the likes of Glastonbury.

The Madrid-based group have been teasing new music on their social media, with promotional images from the New For You recording and music video.

They tweeted to their fans: "join us in this new HINDS ERA, everyone is welcome. this is the best thing we've done."

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £18.

What are the tour dates?

April 15 - SWG 3, Glasgow

April 17 - Gorilla, Manchester

April 18 - Fleece, Bristol

April 19 - Electric Brixton, London

April 20 - Concorde 2, Brighton

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.