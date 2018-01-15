Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kali Uchis has announced details of a headline London show for 2018.

The Columbian-American singer songwriter will head to Electric Brixton on Thursday, March 1.

She recently released After the Storm, the third single from her upcoming album Fool's Paradise. It features guests Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins.

Kali has also collaborated with the likes of Jorja Smith on Tyrant and Reykon on Nuestro Planeta, also from her forthcoming debut LP.

Last year the singer was nominated for Record of the Year at the Latin Grammys, and is up for Best R&B Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards with Get You.

She will be kicking off her 2018 as a support act for singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey in America, before heading to the UK for her biggest solo show to date.

Following a sold out presale, find out how to get general sale tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, January 16.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £17.60, plus a booking fee.

