Bon Jovi have announced their first UK tour dates in six years.

They're playing a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium on June 21 as part of a three-date run.

The group have said: "We've got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium. We were so excited to be the first band to play that new Stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen.

"So we have a new history to write there."

Following recent sell-outs for the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Pink at the venue it might be a good idea to take a look at the seating plan ahead of tickets going on sale.

Find out below the seating plan for Bon Jovi's show, ticket prices and tour dates.

What is the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Bon Jovi's show?

The seating plan includes three tiers of seats and a standing area which includes general admission and a gold circle.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

Seated tickets are priced at £45 / £65 / £75 / £85 / £95 / £125 plus a booking fee.

General admission standing tickets are priced at £75 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

19 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

23 June - Coventry, Richoh Arena

