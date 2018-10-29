The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bon Jovi have announced details of a headline UK stadium tour for summer 2019.

The group will play dates across the country including London's Wembley Stadium on June 21.

It's part of the This House Is Not For Sale Tour, in support of their 13th studio album of the same name.

The past two years they've took the tour across the US, Australia and Japan and their upcoming UK shows in London, Coventry and Liverpool mark their first in six years.

They say: "Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that's what we do.

"And we've got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium. We were so excited to be the first band to play that new Stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen.

"So we have a new history to write there."

Since their beginnings the band have sold more than 130 million records worldwide, and this year saw the group become inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They've produced hits including 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Always', 'Keep The Faith' and 'Livin On A Prayer'.

Bon Jovi join Wembley Stadium's busy summer schedule which also includes Pink, Fleetwood Mac, Eagles and Billy Joel.

Find out below how to get tickets for Bon Jovi.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45 / £65 / £75 / £85 / £95 / £125 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

19 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

23 June - Coventry, Richoh Arena

