The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wombats recently announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

As part of the run they'll perform at Wembley Arena on February 1.

The shows are in support of their fourth studio LP 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'.

It was released back in February and reached the top five of the UK Albums Chart.

(Image: Pomona UK)

They'll be joined by Blaenavon and The Night Café for the upcoming run of shows, which also includes Leeds, Birmingham, Newport and Bournemouth.

Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on sale today (August 30). Find out how to get them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Thursday August 30.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £24.60-£30.10, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 26 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 28 - Newport Centre

January 29 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

January 31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 1 - London, Wembley Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.