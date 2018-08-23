The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Wombats have announced details of a UK tour for 2019.

The group will headline London's Wembley Arena on February 1.

It will be in support of their fourth studio album 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'.

Released back in February it marked their first LP in three years and reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

In 2017 they embarked on a sold-out UK tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

The band performed 'A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation' in full, which includes tracks 'Moving to New York', 'Kill the Director' and 'Let's Dance to Joy Division'.

They'll be joined by Blaenavon and The Night Café for the upcoming run of shows, which also includes Leeds, Birmingham, Newport and Bournemouth.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Thursday August 30.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on Tuesday August 28 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £24.60-£30.10, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 26 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 28 - Newport Centre

January 29 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

January 31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 1 - London, Wembley Arena

