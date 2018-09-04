The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wolf Alice recently announced two headline UK shows to finish up 2018.

They'll headline London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 19.

The shows will see them celebrate the end of their world tour in support of second studio album Visions Of A Life.

Their other date will take place at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse on December 18.

Fans who want to get their hands on tickets early can secure them in the priority sale.

Find out below how to get tickets to Wolf Alice's December shows.

How do I get presale tickets?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 5 for O2 customers.

Sign into your priority account using your mobile phone number, and head to this page priority.o2.co.uk/tickets to select your preferred Wolf Alice dates and venues.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on tickets the general sale takes place at 9am on Friday September 7.

They'll be available from:

What are the tour dates?

18 December - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

19 December - London, O2 Brixton Academy

