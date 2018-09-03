The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wolf Alice have announced two final shows for 2018.

The group will finish up their world tour run of their second studio album 'Visions Of A Life' with dates in London and Manchester.

They'll headline the O2 Brixton Academy on December 19.

The group told their fans: "The reception to Visions Of A Life has been extremely humbling & with an itch to write new stuff, we will be rounding off the campaign with a big hurrah & party."

It'll be in support of their Mercury Prize shortlisted album, which reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Since the record's release they've embarked on a sold-out UK tour, played festivals including Reading and Leeds and supported the likes of Foo Fighters on their stadium tours.

They'll also perform at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse this December.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £29.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

18 December - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

19 December - London, O2 Brixton Academy

